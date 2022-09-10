AAP will regularise temporary employees in States where it forms government: Kejriwal

The AAP chief termed the system of temporary employment as ‘exploitation’ and said that it should end

Special Correspondent New Delhi
September 10, 2022 13:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP will regularise government employees wherever it forms the government, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on September 10.  

“Wherever the AAP forms government, we are in favour of regularising temporary employees and we will regularise them and give them their right,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video statement, referring to a recent decision by the AAP government in Punjab to regularise 8,736 teachers. 

The AAP chief termed the system of temporary employment as “exploitation” and said that it should end and only permanent employees should be there in the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there is pattern across the country of hiring people on temporary or adhoc basis and urged the Central government and other State governments to regularise their temporary employees.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On September 5, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the regularisation of services of 8,736 teachers across Punjab, saying that the State government was committed to ensuring the well-being of every strata of society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
employment
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app