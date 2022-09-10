AAP will regularise temporary employees in States where it forms government: Kejriwal

Special Correspondent September 10, 2022 13:47 IST

The AAP chief termed the system of temporary employment as ‘exploitation’ and said that it should end

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP will regularise government employees wherever it forms the government, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on September 10. “Wherever the AAP forms government, we are in favour of regularising temporary employees and we will regularise them and give them their right,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video statement, referring to a recent decision by the AAP government in Punjab to regularise 8,736 teachers. केंद्र और कई राज्य सरकारें पक्की सरकारी नौकरियों को ख़त्म करने पर तुली हैं



दलील है कि पक्के Employee काम नहीं करते, ये ग़लत है



दिल्ली में पक्के और Guest दोनों Teachers ने मिलकर शिक्षा क्रांति को खड़ा किया



हम Guest Teachers को पक्का करने का बिल भी लाए



– CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/ARXCQEZTVG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 10, 2022 The AAP chief termed the system of temporary employment as “exploitation” and said that it should end and only permanent employees should be there in the government. जब देश में सरकारी नौकरियां ख़त्म की जा रही हैं तब Punjab CM @BhagwantMann ने #TeachersDay पर 8736 कच्चे Teachers को पक्का करने का एलान किया। इन्हें Age Relaxation भी दिया गया है



AAP Govt आने वाले समय में और कई हज़ार कर्मचारियों को पक्का करने पर काम कर रही है



-CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/DP7tYY6dsN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 10, 2022 He said that there is pattern across the country of hiring people on temporary or adhoc basis and urged the Central government and other State governments to regularise their temporary employees. On September 5, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the regularisation of services of 8,736 teachers across Punjab, saying that the State government was committed to ensuring the well-being of every strata of society.



