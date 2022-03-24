CM dares BJP to hold polls on time and win

‘If elections get cancelled, will there be anything left in this democracy?’

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his party will leave politics if the BJP holds the elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi on time and wins them. Mr. Kejriwal has been blaming the BJP for deferring of elections to the three municipal corporations.

“I challenge the BJP... if you have courage, hold the municipal corporation polls on time and win it, we [AAP] will leave politics [if that happens],” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said that the BJP first coerced the State Election Commission to defer elections and are now on track to delay it for months through an amendment. “If elections get cancelled like this, will there be anything left in this democracy? Will it not make the public feel voiceless and suppressed?” he asked.

‘Shameless act’

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP’s “shameless act” of deferring elections is disrespectful to the sacrifice martyrs made for the country and its Constitution. “Is the Election Commission so fickle that the BJP can make it defer elections in the name of unification of civic bodies?” Mr. Kejriwal asked.

In future it will do the same for State and national elections, he said. “Appeal to the PM with folded hands, there may not be a Modi ji or a Kejriwal left tomorrow. Leaders like you and I don’t matter, but this country, its Constitution and democracy matters, and they must be protected,” he said, adding that the BJP was headed towards a humiliating defeat.

‘Tired of corruption’

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the people of Delhi are tired of the ‘corruption’ of the BJP in the civic bodies and the BJP is running away from the election. “You can conduct election in one, two, three or five corporations, you will fail anyway,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the statements by Mr. Kejriwal and others reflect their “political frustration” and “lust for power” in the civic bodies. “They have no concern for improving municipal services or betterment of service conditions of civic employees. The AAP leaders are just hungry for power,” he said.

Mr. Kapoor said that along with the unification of the three municipal corporations, the Central government is trying to improve the financial health and functioning of the civic bodies.