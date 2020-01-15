‘AAP will lose polls over pollution, water quality’

The Aam Aadmi Party will lose the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections over issues of air pollution and contaminated water, the BJP claimed on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel attacked the AAP government for pursuing “dirty politics” over the issues. “Every year, the AAP government assured the people of Delhi that it would provide clean water and bring tap water to every household, but these claims proved to be hollow. The AAP government is doing politics and is accusing the Haryana government of releasing dirty water to Delhi,” Mr. Goel said.

“The Delhi government did not do any work to clean the water for five years and kept accusing others. Even after Delhi’s water sample failed BIS standards, the Kejriwal-led government did not take the issue seriously,” he added.

The MP further accused Mr. Kejriwal of forgetting his manifesto promise to clean the Yamuna. “The CM has not constituted a joint panel to deal with pollution or set up 14 treatment plants required for it... meanwhile, the air in Delhi has become so toxic that air purifiers have to be installed and people are drinking RO water,” he said.