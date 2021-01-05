AAP will hold 2,500 mohalla-level meetings

New Delhi

05 January 2021 07:28 IST

The AAP on Monday said that the party will hold 2,500 mohalla-level meetings to tell people about an alleged ₹2,500 crore corruption done by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi. “AAP will hold 2,500 mohalla sabhas across Delhi from January 7 to 15. Through these meetings, we will appraise the people of Delhi of all the scams done by the BJP during the tenure of 15 years in civic bodies,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

