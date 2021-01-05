Delhi

AAP will hold 2,500 mohalla-level meetings

The AAP on Monday said that the party will hold 2,500 mohalla-level meetings to tell people about an alleged ₹2,500 crore corruption done by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi. “AAP will hold 2,500 mohalla sabhas across Delhi from January 7 to 15. Through these meetings, we will appraise the people of Delhi of all the scams done by the BJP during the tenure of 15 years in civic bodies,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 8:34:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-will-hold-2500-mohalla-level-meetings/article33498493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY