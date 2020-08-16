AAP will distribute oximeters in villages: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi on Saturday.

16 August 2020 03:31 IST

Kejriwal appeals to people to donate devices to the party

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the party will distribute oximeters in villages across the country so that people, who are having fever or breathing issues due to the virus, can check their oxygen levels.

“We are planning to give an oximeter to one person in every village across the country. The person will have the responsibility of the village. In the village, pamphlets will be distributed and if anyone has fever or breathing issues, then this person will take the oximeter to his house. If the oxygen levels are less, then the person can be taken to a hospital,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a video address to Aam Aadmi Party workers.

“I appeal to people to donate as many oximeters to AAP. We will also try to open oxygen testing centres in as many villages as possible,” he added.

He appealed to all AAP State and district incharges and coordinators to open such centres in villages. Mr. Kejriwal said he will not be celebrating his birthday on Sunday and asked people to send him wishes from their homes instead of visiting his house in the capital. “But I want a gift from you — people who can donate oximeters, please do so...,” he said.

He added that now that the virus is spreading in the villages, it is a great matter of worry as in the last 70 years, the governments have not been able to provide good healthcare facilities in villages. “There is a lack of hospitals and doctors in villages. It is easier to find doctors and hospitals in cities but if the virus spreads in villages, it will prove to be very fearful,” he said.

“A few days back, we heard that our 20 soldiers were martyred on the Indo-China border,” Mr. Kejriwal said during his address. “Many a time, we do not realise the value of our freedom when we live our lives with our families, attend our jobs, and move freely. Some people have lost their lives for the freedom that we have today. Let’s come together and pay our tributes and respect for them,” he added.