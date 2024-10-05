ADVERTISEMENT

AAP welcomes Supreme Court’s observations on MCD Standing Committee election

Published - October 05, 2024 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Counting of votes during the election for a member of MCD’s Standing Committee under way. | Photo Credit: file photo

In response to the Supreme Court’s observations, AAP said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP has constantly tried to sabotage democracy, whether it was in the Chandigarh mayoral election or in the election for the MCD’s Standing Committee.”

“We are grateful to the Supreme Court for issuing notice to the L-G and seeking a response as to how an IAS officer was appointed as a Presiding Officer when the law clearly authorises the Mayor to preside over the election,” AAP said in a statement.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of stalling the municipality over the past two years. He alleged that the ruling party, out of fear of defeat, has not allowed the election for the Mayor’s post, which is reserved for a Dalit candidate this year, to take place.

Mr. Sachdeva said that after a long wait, elections for the zonal committees and the lone vacant position on the Standing Committee were held under the pressure of the apex court. “However, AAP did not participate in the election for the Standing Committee Chairperson for fear of losing and then went to court to ensure that the panel would not be constituted, resulting in the corporation getting stalled,” he added.

The MCD House is set to reconvene on Saturday. Sources in AAP and the BJP said the session is likely to witness ruckus as both parties are set to trade charges against each other.

