AAP warns to walk out of Opposition meeting if Congress does not support its fight against Centre’s ordinance

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 wrote a letter to the leaders of the non-BJP parties ahead of the Opposition parties meeting on June 23 and urged the parties to list the “unconstitutional” “anti-Delhi” ordinance promulgated by the Central government, as the first issue to be discussed at the meeting.

He has also requested other parties to make their stand on this matter clear during the meeting.

A day earlier, the AAP supremo had said that Congress should make its stand clear on the subject. Despite Mr. Kejriwal’s request, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is yet to meet him to discuss the ordinance.

In the letter, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated his stand that the ordinance is not a Delhi-centric problem and such ordinances can be passed by the central government in other States also.

“One by one, democracy will be eradicated in other states as well, and the Prime Minister will control all state governments through the office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government, except for public order, police, and land.

