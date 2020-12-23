AAP wants BJP to expel Bidhuri over remarks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the alleged “foul language” used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri about the farmers protesting at the Delhi’s borders.
“If the Prime Minister does not expel South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri before sunset for using such foul language, it means [Mr.] Bhiduri has acted on the directions of the Prime Minister,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.
Contradictory statement
He said that on one hand, the Union Agriculture Minister has said that the government was ready for talks, but on the other hand, an elected MP of the BJP was openly “abusing” the farmers.
“Please don’t disrespect our farmers. The sons of the farmers are defending our country at the borders, and these farmers are fighting at the Delhi’s borders for their rights. These are people who are ready to give the supreme sacrifice and yet this is what they get to hear in return?” Mr. Chadha said.
“The Prime Minister has said that he wants to double the income of the farmers, but leave aside double income, you’d rather make the farmers become slaves of these four industrialists,” he said.
