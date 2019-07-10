‘AAP waits for report to decide on Haryana polls’

The Aam Aadmi Party is waiting for an internal report from its Haryana unit to take a decision on fighting the State Assembly election due later this year, a party leader who was part of the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday evening said.

“We are waiting for the report from Haryana and after that we will take a decision on fighting the election,” the party leader told The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Alka Lamba, who has been vocal about her opinions against the party, had retweeted a news article that AAP will not be be contesting Haryana Assembly election due this year. “What role does Haryana has in AAP now? AAP’s use and throw attitude continues,” she said in her tweet.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, said, “Alka Lamba is an attention seeker and we refuse to comment on her statement.”

When reached out, Ms. Lamba said that she has not been in touch with the party since December and the party has not been calling her for meetings.

She added that she came to know about the party’s decision through media reports.

‘Focus on Delhi’

Another AAP MLA said that the party’s focus is now to win the Delhi Assembly election. “It is too early to tell about the Haryana election now,” he added.

The AAP-JJP alliance lost all 10 seats it contested in Lok Sabha election in Haryana earlier this year. In Delhi, AAP lost all the seven seats.