AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt: BJP

July 08, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that several AAP volunteers were given jobs and their salaries borne by the Delhi government exchequer.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP's national spokesperson, said the names of several people who worked for Kejriwal but got salaries from the Delhi government have surfaced.

There was no immediate reaction available from the AAP on the charge.

The BJP's allegation comes days after 437 people hired as specialists, fellows and advisors were terminated by the Services department on the direction of Lt Governor V.K. Saxena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trivedi alleged during a press conference that a new character of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP has been revealed where party workers appointed on government salaries do partywork while holding government positions.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, claimed the names of 116 people — who have since deleted their social media accounts — have surfaced, showing that they were working for the AAP despite getting salaries from the government.

Mr. Sachdeva also demanded action from Lt. Governor Saxena on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.