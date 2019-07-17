AAP urges Shah to hold meeting over rising crime

Three AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on “increasing” crimes in the Capital and urged him to hold a meeting on the issue with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The MPs — Sanjay Singh, N.D. Gupta and Sushil Gupta — submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister over increasing crime in Delhi and urged him to look into the situation and take effective steps to improve law and order, the AAP said.

The MPs said in the memorandum that there has been an increase in the number of murders and snatchings in the city in 2019.

The MPs wrote, “Crime in Delhi is increasing by the day. Loot and murder on the streets of Delhi are being reported. There is no fear of the police among criminals. People do not feel safe even on public streets.”

Referring to the shooting in Dwarka Mod last month, Mr. Singh said, “The video of the incident that has gone viral shows that criminals have no fear of police or the law. Criminals stopped a moving car on the road and sprayed it with bullets. In the month of June alone, 43 shooting incidents took place on the streets of Delhi, 243 round firing incidents took place, in which 16 people died.”

Mr. Singh said, “The Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta’s wife is also not safe, let alone the common public. At Mandi House, two bike riders stopped Shobha Gupta’s car, snatched her bag and fled. If this is the level of security for the VIPs who run Delhi Police, then what should the people of Delhi feel about their security?”