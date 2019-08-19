AAP urges Centre to rebuild Ravidas temple

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a protest march to the BJP headquarters demanding that the demolished Guru Ravidas temple be re-established in the same location.

The AAP alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which directly reports to the Central government, demolished the temple on August 10 triggering protests in the country and abroad.

Letter to PM Modi

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The temple of Guru Ravidas must be re-established at the same place. The BJP has deliberately demolished the symbol of faith of over 40 crore Dalits. The community will never forgive the BJP.”

He said that the party had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the temple be reinstalled. However, there was no response from the PM.

“This reflects the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. The DDA works under the direct control of Union Minister Hardeep Puri. The temple of Sant Ravidasji was demolished with the consent and permission of Mr. Puri,” the Minister alleged.

Workers from the SC/ST wing of the party said that the BJP has appointed Mr. Puri as the election in-charge for Delhi. “The Dalit community will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” they said.

EDMC councillor and president of the AAP SC-ST wing Kuldeep Kumar said, “If the site for Ram Mandir is not being changed, then why should the site for Ravidas Mandir be changed?”