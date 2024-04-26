AAP unveils election song: Jail ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge

April 26, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song, Jail ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge, aiming to convert the “anger among the countrymen over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest” into votes.

The party also said that the Chief Minister’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will join its election campaign in Delhi from April 27. Reacting to the announcement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor attacked AAP, saying Ms. Kejriwal’s involvement in campaigning establishes that it is a “family-run party”.

Written and sung in rap style by senior party leader Dilip Pandey, the song was launched at the party headquarters. It is inspired by the AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign, ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’. “The lyrics contain both what AAP is promising and protesting against,” Mr. Pandey said, adding that the song captures the current reality and how the ruling party at the Centre, BJP, is “against the Constitution and silencing Opposition leaders by misusing Central probe agencies against them”.

Addressing the party workers, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “In its 10-year rule at the Centre, the BJP has made several attempts to destroy India’s democracy by toppling State governments.” Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said under the party’s ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign, around 200 teams of AAP volunteers visited over seven lakh households in the four Lok Sabha seats being contested by the party.

