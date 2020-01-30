AAP unveils campaign plan for final days before Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched ‘Mera vote kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko’ campaign, under which the party will try to reach out to every voter of Delhi at least two times in the next seven days.

Four components

The campaign will have four components — door-to-door campaigns, jan sabhas, nukkad nataks and flash mobs, and buzz campaigns.

The party has set a target of 8,000 jan sabhas and 3,000 nukkad nataks and flash mobs in the city in the next seven days.

AAP also said that through door-to-door campaigns, the party has planned to cover 50 lakh houses in seven days.

An official statement said that two cadres of AAP volunteers have been mobilised to carry out this work. The cadres will consist of 20,000 volunteers — 300 per assembly from existing party structure in Delhi and 5,000 new volunteers — who are mostly students and young professionals, the statement said.

AAP volunteers will be present at all busy intersections and metro stations interacting with the public and encouraging them to sport the white AAP cap as a sign of support for the fact that this time people will vote for work and for re-electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Mnister of Delhi, the statement said about the buzz campaign.