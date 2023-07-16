AAP to take part in meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru

July 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Welcoming the Congress’ stand to oppose the central government’s ordinance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on July 16 announced that the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party has taken a decision to attend a meeting of the Opposition parties in Bangalore on July 17 and 18.

After the PAC meeting on July 16 evening, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha told the media, “Today, the Congress party, clearing its position on the ordinance on Delhi, has expressed its opposition to the ordinance. We welcome this announcement of the Congress party. The AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, will take part in the meeting of like-minded parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 and present its views.”

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes after a meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna on June 23, the AAP said in a statement that it will be “difficult” to be part of such meetings in the future in which the Congress is a part, until the Congress agrees that all its MPs in Rajya Sabha will oppose the central government’s ordinance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.