Delhi

AAP to start ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign

With the civic body elections around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party will start a ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign on December 2, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Mr. Rai said an in-charge will be appointed in each division. On December 5, teams in every division will launch the campaign at the ground level.

In view of the elections, he said, a big membership drive will start soon. “In this campaign, we will upload the data through an app.”

“Between November 28 and December 1, a meeting in all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be arranged by the Lok Sabha president and the district in-charge,” he added.


