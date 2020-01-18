AAP to start final phase of campaign with ‘guarantee card’ on January 23

Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Friday said the party would start its final campaign phase by launching “Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card” on January 23.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will list the key promises to be fulfilled in the next five years for the people of Delhi in the “guarantee card”, he said.

“It is for the first time in the history of Indian politics that a party will be launching such a ‘guarantee card’, a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfill promises,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that the “guarantee card” will also be taken to the people through a door-to-door campaign.

A target of 35 lakh houses

The party’s leaders and workers will be visiting 35 lakh households to give them a list of key promises, he said. Between January 23-30, Mr. Kejriwal will also hold town hall meetings and public interactions, which will mainly focus on the “guarantee card”, the senior leader said.

While inaugurating the election office of senior party leader Satyendra Jain in Shakurbasti constituency on Friday, Mr. Kejriwal said: “No party has ever asked for votes on the basis of the works done by its government. I have said this time and again that you should vote for us only if you believe that we have worked for you, otherwise you should not.”

He also thanked the people for giving a new party a chance in the last Assembly election.