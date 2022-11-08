AAP to start election campaign with ‘ Kude Pe Jansamvad’ from today

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party will conduct a “ Kude Pe Jansamvad” (public discussion over garbage) campaign in every booth in the city ahead of the civic body elections in December, the party’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said on Monday.

“We are training 600 workers for this jansamvad. It will start on November 8 and go on till November 20,” he said.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s MCD in-charge, said there are 13,682 booths in the city and the party will cover each in this campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced that the civic body elections, scheduled for December 4, will be fought on the issues of garbage and cleanliness, the same issues on which AAP had fought the 2017 civic polls also.

Mr. Pathak said during its campaign, the party will go to the people with five questions such as how frequently is garbage picked up from their localities and whether the people trust the BJP (which has been in power in the MCD for the past three terms) to clear the garbage in their area or would they like to give AAP a chance to clear it.

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that AAP leaders, including Mr. Rai, have been “frustrated and confused” ever since the announcement of the municipal polls, as AAP’s public image has been dented due to the alleged excise scam.