AAP to start ‘booth samvaad’ from today

A 20-member committee will be formed at each booth to accomplish ‘Booth Vijay’ initiative

In view of the upcoming municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced that they will conduct “ booth samvaad” at all 13,000 booths in the city and also take out “ MCD Badlaav“ marches in all 70 Assembly constituencies. “The BJP has been ruling the civic bodies for the last 15 years. Their rule has been punctuated by all sorts of corruption, misgovernance and agony imposed on innocent residents. AAP has taken a resolve to bring a revolutionary change and provide relief to the whole of Delhi by ending the BJP tyranny,” AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said. The AAP leader said that they had earlier kicked off the “MCD Badlaav Campaign” under which over 20 lakh new members joined the party.

‘Oust corrupt BJP’

“All of these new and old members of the Aam Aadmi Party as well as all of those who wish to actively campaign for change in MCD, will begin the dialogue at the city party booths. This booth dialogue will take place from tomorrow to March 10. A strategy to oust the corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations and to form an AAP government will be made at this dialogue,” Mr. Rai said. He said that a 20-member committee will be formed at each booth to accomplish the ‘Booth Vijay’ initiative. “In addition, on March 12 and 13, the MCD Parivartan Yatra will be held in 70 Assembly constituencies across Delhi. It will be led by all Assembly-level workers, MLAs, and party officials. Through this yatra, we mark the beginning of the civic election process. The party has begun preparations for the upcoming polls in full swing. We have received positive response from the public. The public’s dissatisfaction with the corrupt BJP-led civic bodies will lead to our success through these campaigns,” he said.