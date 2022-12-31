AAP to showcase its ‘three weeks in MCD versus BJP’s 15 years’ 

December 31, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it will launch a campaign to showcase the work done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the last three weeks and compare it with the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body.

On December 7, AAP won the MCD polls with 134 of the 250 seats, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the municipal corporation.

“From tomorrow, AAP will begin a ‘15 years of BJP versus 3 weeks of AAP’ campaign. We will analyse the work done in the last three weeks in key sectors such as the working condition of safai karamcharis, cleanliness of drains and internal roads, and update the people,” AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said. “We will not be surprised if the work completed by AAP in three weeks will outweigh the BJP’s performance in its past three tenures,” he added.

The BJP hit back calling the campaign “nothing but a gimmick” since AAP’s tenure in the MCD is yet to begin. The first meeting of the MCD will be held on January 6, marking the beginning of a five-year tenure of the unified corporation and the newly elected councillors. Reacting to Mr. Pathak’s statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it will be better if AAP refrains from indulging in rhetoric and wait until January 6.

Relocation of slums

Meanwhile, AAP also accused the BJP of going back on its MCD poll promise of in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers. It said the BJP sought votes from people living in slum clusters on the basis of PM Modi’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ housing scheme, but “it turned out to be a lie”. “Yesterday evening, the DDA issued a notice saying that people residing in Navjeevan Camp and JLN Camp will now be shifted to Narela, and the jhuggis over here will be bulldozed,” AAP leader Atishi said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that the people of Kalkaji have defeated all three AAP councillor candidates as a punishment for spreading such lies and confusion.

Meanwhile, a senior DDA official told The Hindu that residents in Navjeevan Camp and JLN Camp are being offered an opportunity to relocate to DDA flats in Narela, subject to their consent.

“Since the re-tendering process and the construction of flats will take a few years, we are providing them the option of moving to Narela, but only if they agree. We are setting up camps to educate them on the same, which is mentioned in the public notice as well,” said the senior DDA official.

He added: “Apart from the policy for in situ slum rehabilitation having a provision of relocating slum dwellers within a radius of 5 km from the JJ clusters, there is also a provision according to which they can be relocated beyond 5 km with the DDA’s approval. This is mostly in cases where there is no nearby space to provide them with transit accommodation.” .

