January 05, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Sitting AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and N.D. Gupta have been renominated.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for first time.

“(RS MP) Sushil Kumar Gupta conveys his aspiration to fully immerse himself in the electoral politics of Haryana,” the AAP said in a statement.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats, three from Delhi and one from Sikkim, is scheduled to be held on January 19.