AAP to send Sanjay Singh, two others to Rajya Sabha

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced the names of the three nominations for the Rajya Sabha.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Narain Dass Gupta, and businessman and social worker Susheel Gupta will be sent as the party's representatives to the Upper House.

“We were seriously considering 18 names, from outside and within the party. Finally votes were caste on 8 of them,” said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after the party's PAC meeting.

A poster put up by Kumar Vishwas supporters is displayed at the Aam Aadmi Party office in New Delhi on December 28, 2017. The poster in Hindi reads, “Send Kumar Vishwas to Rajya Sabha”.

Kumar Vishwas attacks Arvind Kejriwal over AAP Rajya Sabha nominations

 

Mr. Sisodia said that the nominees were finalised considering the work they have done in their respective fields.

“Mr. Singh has proved his mettle in the party by working at the grassroot level. N.D. Gupta has been working in the field of economics and has made noticeable contributions in government policies, while Susheel Gupta has been working in the field of health and education,” he said.

