AAP to seek feedback on free-ride scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed AAP legislators and councillors to hold consultative public meetings to seek feedback from citizens about the government’s proposal to make travel aboard public buses and metro trains free for women.

At a press conference in Mr. Kerjiwal’s official residence here on Friday, his Deputy Manish Sisodia said the former had held a meeting with AAP MLAs, councillors and the party’s women’s wing to issue directions to hold 1,000 sabhas with this objective across Delhi.

“Mr. Kejriwal has directed all AAP MLAs, councillors to hold 1,000 small public meetings across Delhi to take people’s feedback on the scheme. The MLAs and councillors have been asked to hold 10 small meetings in their respective areas,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that during the meetings, AAP leaders will ask people the reason behind their support. “Mr. Kejriwal has asked them to submit the outcome of these meetings in a week,” Mr. Sisodia added.