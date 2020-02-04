AAP to release manifesto today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said it will release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday.

At a press conference, party’s election incharge Sanjay Singh said that AAP would be conducting 15,000 meetings across the city in the last phase of the campaign in the next three days.

Mr. Singh said 5,000 volunteers from every constituency will convince BJP voters to vote for AAP.

“We had said no matter how much they provoke us, we will remain focused on the issues. In this last phase of the campaigning, through our frontal cells, which pertain to Purvanchali people, women, youth, SC/ST communities, minorities etc., 500 representatives from these cells will hold 10 meetings every day over the next three days and thus 15,000 meetings will be held across all 70 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

He added that the party will continue with its previous slogan — Acche Honge Paanch saal, Lagey Raho Kejriwal — along with a new one — Aache Honge Paanch Saal, Dilli Main To Kejriwal.

Mr. Singh also attacked Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for calling party chief Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”. “A BJP MP called Mr. Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’; a Harayan CM called him a ‘monkey’; U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath also made fun of Mr. Kejriwal’s health. On Monday, Mr. Javadekar again referred to Mr. Kejriwal as a ‘terrorist’. This is quite unbelievable that these kinds of remarks are being made in the Capital. Despite there being an entire constitutional setup in place, the Election Commission is here, how is a Union Minister even allowed to make such a statement? And if Mr. Kejriwal indeed is a terrorist, I challenge the BJP to arrest him. They have crossed all limits of decency.”

Mr. Singh added that they met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday and demanded that an FIR be registered against the BJP leaders, including Mr. Adityanath. They also sought a ban on their campaigning.

“The CEC has ensured us that he will look into the matter,” Mr. Singh said.

Meanwhile, the AAP said that the State chief of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, trade union of the BJP, Devraj Bhadana, joined the party on Monday.

Kejriwal recites hymn

Mr. Kejriwal on Monday at a town hall meeting with News18 India, a news channel, said: “Now they ([BJP] don't have any other issue and hence they portray me as anti-Hindu, I am a believer of Hanumanji from childhood.” On being asked if he could recite Hanuman Chalisa, Mr. Kejriwal sang it.