AAP to release ‘guarantee card’ today

Multiple Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam and Gopal Rai, submitted their nominations on Saturday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The party will also release its ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’ on Sunday, which will be a document describing the parties major promises.

Before filing his nomination from Seemapuri, Mr. Gautam took out a march with AAP workers. “We have done a lot of work for Seemapuri during the last five years under the AAP government... Seemapuri will witness a new wave of transformation in the next five years,” he said.

The rally started from GTB Enclave and ended near Jagat Puri Extension. It travelled through Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri Kabutar Chowk and Shani Bazar.

Raghav Chadha visited the Sai Baba Mandir near his house and also a local gurdwara before filing his papers from Rajinder Nagar.

“After Independence, the Kejriwal-led government is the first to have done this much work for the people of Delhi and has brought happiness to them. A ‘Vikas Yatra’ roadshow will be organised in Babarpur Assembly from 10 a.m.,” said Mr. Rai after filing his nomination papers from Babarpur.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination from New Delhi Assembly constituency on Monday after taking out a rally. He will also hold town hall meetings and public interactions from January 23 to 30.