AAP to release 2 manifestos

The Aam Aadmi Party will release two manifestos for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections — the first one likely on Sunday and the second around January 26 — a party insider said.

The first manifesto will be concise while the second one will give finer details. “We are going with a concise one first as we need something to which people can connect easily and also because our candidates can start campaigning with it,” the insider told The Hindu.

Door-to-door campaign

The party is expected to hold a press conference on Friday or Saturday on how they will take the manifesto to the people. “We are thinking about door-to-door campaign and also a couple of town hall meetings by the Chief Minister to take the manifesto to the people but we are yet to finalise it,” the insider said.

Ahead of the 2015 Assembly election, the AAP had come out with a 70-point manifesto with Delhi Janlokpal Bill, Swaraj Bill, full statehood for Delhi, electricity bills to be reduced by half, and CAG audit of power discoms, as the top five promises. The manifesto was 12-pages long.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, AAP had made “full statehood”, the Central theme of the manifesto and explained how it will help the government in different sectors such as law and order, education, healthcare among others. It was 38-pages long.

“The first manifesto will not be longer than two to three pages, which will tell our vision for the next five years. We will also tell people that we will continue with our existing schemes,” another AAP leader said.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had addressed seven town hall meetings, a part of the party’s campaign and said the fight against air pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, solving traffic problems, and cleaning the city will be made part of the manifesto.