AAP to protest outside Civic Centre today

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that they will stage a protest outside Civic Centre on Wednesday against the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s proposals to introduce professional tax, 34% increase of house tax, increase in property transfer tax and electricity tax.

The AAP called for immediate roll back of the proposals.

“In 2017, when the BJP fought the Delhi municipal elections, they decided not to give ticket to all the sitting councillors. Then Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gave a slogan that “naye chahere nay udan”. But these new councillors are more corrupt. The second promise the BJP made was that they will not hike taxes. But the BJP has completely failed in both these promises and they have betrayed the people of Delhi,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

The AAP leader said that if these increased taxes are imposed, then all the professionals of Delhi will have to pay more taxes every month.

“The life of the people will be devastated and if any person wants to buy any property in Delhi will have to pay more tax. The Aam Aadmi Party completely opposes this proposal of hiking the taxes. On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I demand that the Delhi BJP must immediately roll back this proposal. If the BJP does not roll back these hiked taxes, then the Aam Aadmi Party will launch massive protests across the city. We will go to every house of the citizens and expose the corruption of the BJP,” he said.

The SDMC had also increased three taxes last month, the party said.