AAP to protest against non-payment of salaries

06 September 2020 02:09 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said they will take out a rally from Raj Ghat to Civic Centre as a protest against alleged non-payment of salaries to workers by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

The party also attacked BJP for allegedly not working for the corporations for the past 14 years and offered to train BJP leaders on how to run the municipal corporations. “For the last several months, the employees of the municipal corporation have not received their salary, because of which they are sitting on a dharna outside the Civic Center. The AAP is standing with the employees of the corporation...,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak at a press conference. He said when the Kejriwal government was formed in 2015, the budget of the government was ₹28,000 crore but it has now doubled.

