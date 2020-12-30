AAP to offfer free Wi-Fi to protesters

‘This is to help farmers talk to loved ones back home in other States’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the party will instal free Wi-Fi hotspots at Singhu border in a phased manner.

“[CM] Arvind Kejriwal has done sewa of langar to blanket, drinking water to toilets, and now he is providing free Wi-Fi to the farmers at Singhu border so that they may stay connected to their loved ones. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 100 metres,” said AAP national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha.

‘Stand against fakenews’

He added that installing functional Wi-Fi hotspots is important to enable farmers to give a befitting answer to the BJP and will also help them take a stand against the fake news that is being spread about them.

“I think this is the least we can do for those who are responsible for putting food on our plates,” the AAP leader said.

He added that currently, the farmers cannot properly talk to their family members back in their home States due to poor network coverage and bad reception.

“We hope that with the Wi-Fi hotspots, our farmer brothers will be able to see their loved ones via video call,” he said.