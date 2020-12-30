AAP to offfer free Wi-Fi to protesters

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the party will instal free Wi-Fi hotspots at Singhu border in a phased manner.
“[CM] Arvind Kejriwal has done sewa of langar to blanket, drinking water to toilets, and now he is providing free Wi-Fi to the farmers at Singhu border so that they may stay connected to their loved ones. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 100 metres,” said AAP national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha.
‘Stand against fakenews’
He added that installing functional Wi-Fi hotspots is important to enable farmers to give a befitting answer to the BJP and will also help them take a stand against the fake news that is being spread about them.
“I think this is the least we can do for those who are responsible for putting food on our plates,” the AAP leader said.
He added that currently, the farmers cannot properly talk to their family members back in their home States due to poor network coverage and bad reception.
“We hope that with the Wi-Fi hotspots, our farmer brothers will be able to see their loved ones via video call,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath