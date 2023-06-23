AAP to move SC against appointment of justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman

June 23, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former judge Allahabad High Court, Justice Umesh Kumar, as the chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the appointment of Justice Umesh Kumar without considering the suggestions of the elected representatives of Delhi is “unlawful and unconstitutional”.

The Delhi government, she said, had recommended the name of Justice (retired) Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21. “However, it was sidelined and Justice Kumar was appointed as the DERC chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to trouble the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this illegal appointment,” Ms. Atishi said.

“The BJP is conspiring to shut down the free and 24x7 electricity supply in Delhi. They are exacting revenge from Delhiites for electing Arvind Kejriwal to power thrice,” she alleged.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recommended the name of Justice (retired) Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava for appointment as the chairperson of the power regulator.

A statement issued by the Lieutenant-Governor’s office on Wednesday night said the appointment of Kumar comes as Shrivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to “family commitments and requirements” through a communication on June 15.

Atishi alleged that the BJP’s “discontent” stems from the fact that Kejriwal has “successfully delivered the cheapest electricity rates” in the country. Delhi currently boasts the lowest electricity tariffs compared to other states, she claimed.

Commenting on the row, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is shocking to see the power minister trying to give “political colour and bad mouthing” the newly appointed DERC chairman and saying that the Centre is trying to break down the city’s power supply system with this appointment.

Ms. Atishi said that electricity is a transferred subject and the Central Government is bound to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the elected Delhi government on all matters falling under the Power Department.

