AAP to move anti-corruption branch against civic bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that it will complain to the anti-corruption branch (ACB) against corruption in BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a press conference said that an audit report has revealed corruption of crores of rupees in the municipal bodies.

“AAP will be filing a complaint with the anti-corruption branch against corruption worth thousands of crores of rupees by BJP-run municipal bodies that was found in the audit report that came yesterday.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said that the audit report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was placed before the Standing Committee on Thursday and according to the report, there is not a single department of the SDMC, in which corruption of crores of rupees was not found. “The internal audit department of the civic bodies itself has also revealed shocking facts in this audit report. Only 147 units have been audited by internal audit which constitutes only 4% of the total units of South Delhi Municipal Corporation whereas the rule states that 100% audit is necessary,” he added.

Withhold salaries

He said that on the one hand, municipal corporations withhold the salaries of its sanitation workers, the doctors working in the municipal hospitals.

“Instead of collecting crores of rupees that could have come to the civic body coffers, BJP leaders have lined their own pockets and bankrupted the municipal corporation,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

He said that in the internal auditor’s report, irregularities have been found in various departments of the SDMC. “The municipal corporation should investigate this and take action against the officials concerned. It is very shocking that the civic body has not acted on to its internal audit report either.”