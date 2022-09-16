AAP to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary with blood donation drive

Govt.s’ of Delhi and Punjab function on Bhagat Singh’s ideology

:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked all Indians to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, on September 28, by joining blood donation drives being organised by AAP at 50 locations in the Capital.

In a digital statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the country. Let us all help those in need by donating blood on his birth anniversary. I appeal to the youth across the country to organise blood donation camps wherever possible and motivate as many people as they can to donate blood.”

He added that the governments in Delhi and Punjab, as well as AAP itself, functions on Bhagat Singh’s ideology.

“Bhagat Singh has inspired crores of youth across various generations over the past nearly 100 years. He made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the age of 23 years. He chose to get hanged for the nation. Let us give a heartfelt tribute to him on his birth anniversary.” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Suggesting that the initiative not just be restricted to AAP, the Chief Minister urged all parties to come together on September 28.