AAP to launch women outreach programme

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a women outreach programme in early October, under which women party leaders will travel to different areas of the city and conduct meetings ahead of the Assembly election, said sources.

“We will travel to all 70 Assembly constituencies and hold meetings with women. It will start as soon as the Jan Samvaad Yatra ends,” a senior leader said. During the meetings, AAP leaders will talk to women about initiatives undertaken, including installation of 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras, free rides for women in metro trains and buses, and a plan to install 2.1 lakh street lights.

This will be the fifth public outreach programme by the party after its defeat in the Lok Sabha election in May. Later, a survey done by the party showed that they need to increase the connect with people, added sources.

The programme is yet to be formally announced by the party.