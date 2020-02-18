AAP to launch membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23

Sanjay Singh, AAP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh unit, on Monday said the party would start a membership drive in the State from February 23, starting from Lucknow.

The party aims to take the “Arvind Kejriwal model of development” to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base across the 403 Assembly Constituencies, he said, adding that the membership drive will end on March 23.

He added it was for the party’s high command to decide on whether or not it will contest the State elections in 2022. “During the membership drive, people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website,” Mr. Singh said.

Around 5,000 posters and banners will be put up in each constituency, totalling over 20 lakh across the State to talk about our model of politics and development, Mr. Singh said, adding that the party has 60 active district-level units in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining presence in all districts.

He said there are around a dozen AAP leaders hailing from various places in U.P. who have been elected to the Delhi Assembly.

They include Ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, among others. These leaders will be felicitated in their hometowns and awareness will be raised regarding the “Kejriwal model of development”.

Mr. Singh also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a host of issues, especially the law and order situation in the State.

Stating that Delhi has sent out a message that “politics of hate” will not work against “politics of work”, the AAP MP claimed that only a party which gives good education, healthcare, cheap power and water and helps the cause of the common person would win the elections.

