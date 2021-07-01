AAP to launch campaign against tax, licence fee hike

The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the BJP over allegedly raising different taxes and licence fee to “harass” traders and said that the party will launch a campaign to collect signatures of traders against it on Thursday.

“The commercial tax has been increased, trade licence fee has been increased along with everything else. Attempts are being made to make the situation difficult for traders and merchants. The Aam Aadmi Party stands in support of the traders. In the COVID-19 situation, it is incorrect to treat the traders in this manner,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“A campaign will also commence wherein lakhs of traders will give their signatures to raise their voice against BJP’s municipal corporation and the increasing torture. After this, in all the 272 wards, AAP workers and councillors will take this campaign forward,” he added.