AAP to launch campaign against tax hikes by MCD

Staff Reporter July 21, 2022 22:04 IST

The first phase of AAP’s protest will make people aware about the increased taxes

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday attacked the BJP over the alleged increase in different taxes by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and said it will launch a protest over the issue from Saturday. The party also demanded that the hike in taxes be rolled back by the civic body. AAP’s protest will have three phases. In the first phase, an awareness campaign ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyaan’ will be organised from July 23 to July 30. “Under this campaign, our workers will visit 50 lakh houses in entire Delhi to raise awareness about the tax hike by the MCD to garner their support. They will also cover landmark points like nukkad (street corners) and four-ways through posters and hoardings. People of Delhi will be prepared to take part against the atrocities of the MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.



