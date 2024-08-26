GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP to launch 'AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' campaign from Sep 1 in lead-up to Delhi polls

The party will be rolling out its campaign ‘AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar’ from September 1 wherein the MLAs will hold meetings at the ‘mandal’ level and booth level

Updated - August 26, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 04:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The AAP will launch a campaign 'AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from September 1 to reach out to people as the party gears up for the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.

Following a meeting of senior party leaders to chalk out the strategy for the polls, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the campaign will be intensified in the days to come.

"There was a detailed discussion on various aspects related to governance, political scenario and each Assembly constituency in Delhi. Manish Sisodia's 'padyatra' has been getting a very positive response," Pathak, who is also the party's national general secretary (organisation), told reporters after the meeting.

"Wherever he is going people are coming out and saying 'you have been faced a lot of injustice'. We will continue these padyatras," he added.

The party will also be rolling out its campaign 'AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from September 1 wherein the MLAs will hold meetings at the 'mandal' level and booth level where there will be discussions on political scenario and the work done by the party.

"We will also expose the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP against the people of Delhi during this campaign. Slowly, the campaign will be intensified," said Mr. Pathak.

When asked whether there was any discussion on alliance with the Congress, the AAP leader said that there was no talk in this regard.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls.

Mr. Sisodia, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, walked out of jail on bail on August 9 after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case.

Mr. Sisodia's release from jail has come as a huge relief for the party grappling with the absence of its national convener Kejriwal and senior leader Satyendar Jain.

The AAP is eyeing a return to power in the polls. In the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, the party had won 67 and 62 seats, respectively.

The Sssembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held early next year.

