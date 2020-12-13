AAP to hold protest outside Amit Shah’s residence today

New Delhi

13 December 2020 00:18 IST

It demands CBI inquiry into ‘loss’ of ₹2,500 crore

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into “loss of ₹2,500 crore” by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation and said that they will protest outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had said that he has ordered an inquiry into “misappropriation” of more than ₹2,400 crore by the North Corporation. Earlier this week, AAP alleged that the civic body had waived ₹2,457 crore owed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Meanwhile, Mayors and senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi beat “thaali” outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Saturday to demand release of funds “due to the civic bodies”.

Advertising

Advertising

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its sixth day as they refused to budge.

“Baseless protest’

“The sit-in protest by the BJP Mayor and its councillors for the last few days, demanding an outstanding amount of ₹13,000 crore, everyone knows, is baseless. The Delhi government does not owe anything to the civic body,” AAP leader Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Our demand of the CBI inquiry into the matter of loss of ₹2,500 crore, due to which we are going to the Home Minister’s and L-G’s residences tomorrow, is correct, factual, and has a basis. We hope that the L-G and Home Minister Amit Shah will allow a CBI inquiry into the scam at the earliest and, at the same time, we sincerely expect the Delhi Police to allow us to sit outside the L-G’s and Home Minister’s residences, just like they allowed BJP Mayors and Councillors to sit outside Delhi CM’s residence,” she said.

The AAP leader said that there must be stringent action against culprits because with the said fund of ₹2,500 crore, doctors, staff, nurses, and teachers, could have been paid salaries, which are pending.

Ms. Atishi, AAP MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and other MLAs will be part of the protest and the party has written to the Delhi Police for permission for the protest.