AAP to hold fast to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in liquor scam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders across the country will observe a fast on Sunday to mark their protest against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. To intensify public engagement, AAP has also released a phone number, on which, those who wish to support the initiative and the Chief Minister, can send their pictures while fasting.

In a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the fast will be observed in India, as well as abroad. “In Delhi, all the party MLAs, MPs, councillors and workers will gather for a collective fast at 11 a.m., at Jantar Mantar, to register their protest. A fast will also be observed at Bhagat Singh’s birthplace, Khatkhar Kalan, in Punjab.” He added that mass fasting will also be observed in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. in the U.S, Toronto in Canada, Melbourne in Australia, London in the U.K. and other places.

The minister also urged people to show their support by posting photos on the website kejriwalkoaashivaad.com.

In an attack to the BJP-led central government, Mr. Rai said that it is evident from the facts emerging in the so-called liquor scam, that BJP has hatched a conspiracy to eliminate AAP and Mr. Kejriwal.

“Voices of Indians, against the dictatorship of the Modi government and in support of Mr. Kejriwal, — not just in the country, but across the world — are becoming louder”, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Reacting to the AAP’s fasting protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it is regrettable that instead of apologising to the public for the liquor scam, AAP leaders are projecting the CM’s arrest for corruption as a persecution against him.

“Instead of fasting in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Kejriwal, it would have been better if they publicly fasted for atonement”, he added.

