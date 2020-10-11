Delhi

AAP to ‘gherao’ Haryana CM’s house today

The AAP will ‘gherao’ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Karnal residence at 11 a.m. on Sunday, as a protest against “anti-farmer” laws passed by the BJP, the party said on Saturday.

“AAP is fighting against the anti-farmer and anti-labour laws passed by the BJP-ruled Central government. We are fighting on the streets and also against these Bills inside the Parliament. In the Haryana, BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar always takes anti-farmer stands when the time of harvesting comes,” said AAP MP Sushil Gupta.

The AAP leader said that farmers are facing difficulties in selling paddy crops. In Haryana, 1,500-2,000 kg millet is produced on one acre of land, but farmers are not getting more than ₹850 per kg due to the “anti-farmer” policies of the BJP, said the MP.

“Farmers are constantly being harassed in the name of portal, e-payment, registration, gate pass of mandi and others. In the last 15 days, farmers had to take to the streets. AAP has decided that the farmers’ cell of the party will hold a ‘gherao’ of Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar’s Karnal residence tomorrow [Sunday] at 11 a.m. All the volunteers are reaching Haryana to participate in this protest,” Mr. Gupta said.

