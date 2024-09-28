ADVERTISEMENT

AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against 'unconstitutional, illegal' MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

Published - September 28, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday (September 28, 2024) against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said.

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday (September 27, 2024) as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

Also read | MCD wrongly overpowered, mandate stolen, says Kejriwal after BJP wins standing committee poll

In a press conference, Ms. Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved and face the AAP in elections to see who the people want to rule the civic body.

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers.

The rules allow only the mayor to fix the date and place of the MCD House meeting and only the mayor can preside over it, the Chief Minister said.

