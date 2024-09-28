GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against 'unconstitutional, illegal' MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday

Published - September 28, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 28, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday (September 28, 2024) against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said.

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday (September 27, 2024) as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

Also read | MCD wrongly overpowered, mandate stolen, says Kejriwal after BJP wins standing committee poll

In a press conference, Ms. Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved and face the AAP in elections to see who the people want to rule the civic body.

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers.

The rules allow only the mayor to fix the date and place of the MCD House meeting and only the mayor can preside over it, the Chief Minister said.

Published - September 28, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / local elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.