AAP to fight local body elections across India

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Friday said that the party will be fighting all upcoming local body polls across India.

“Where ever we have our units, we will fight the upcoming local body elections. The central leadership will not campaign for these elections and it will be under the leadership of the local leaders,” he told The Hindu.

He added that a meeting will be held on Sunday to decide on fighting Assembly elections in other States.

“A meeting of office-bearers of different States has been called on Sunday to decide on which State elections we will be fighting,” he added.

‘10 lakh missed calls’

Mr. Rai said a campaign for people to join AAP, which was launched on Tuesday, will also be launched in every State. “We will expand the volunteer network through this programme,” he said. The party had launched a phone number on Tuesday — 9871010101 — in which people were asked to call to be a part of AAP for “nation-building”. The party said they had received about 10 lakh missed calls within 24 hours. After the victory, AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah had said the party’s next focus will be on delivering its promises to the people of Delhi and the 2022 civic body elections.