AAP to fight elections in six States: says Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi:

28 January 2021 12:42 IST

Says farmers’ agitation is not over and asks party workers to support farmers peacefully

Aam Aadmi Party (APP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that in the next two years, the party would fight elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He also urged the party leaders and volunteers to concentrate on building the organisation outside Delhi.

“Across the country, everywhere, Delhi government’s work is being discussed. People love and respect AAP across the country. When we ask will you vote for us, they say that you don’t have any presence here. We have to overcome this. For this, you people have to build the organisation. In the next two years, we will fight elections in these six States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” the AAP chief said while addressing the ninth national council meeting of the party.

About the violence that happened in the national capital on the Republic Day, he said that strict action should be taken against “actual culprits” and alleged that the Delhi Police was filing “fake” FIRs.

“Whatever happened on January 26 is unfortunate. Whoever is actually responsible, they should get strict punishment. But because violence happened on that day, doesn’t mean that the farmers’ issues and agitation are over. We all should stand with farmers peacefully, as citizens without any politics,” he told the gathering.

Stressing on the importance of organisation building, Mr. Kejriwal said, “The entire country knows that in Delhi people get 24 hours of electricity and that too free. This magic is known only to us. Everyone wants this and for this you have to build the organisation. You will have to go to each street and meet people and build the organisation in a big way. When the whole country becomes part of the AAP, then only the country will change.”

Attacking the BJP and the Congress, he said that their intention was wrong, and they did not have any vision.