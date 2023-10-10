HamberMenu
AAP to contest polls in three States with full strength: Kejriwal

October 10, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready to contest the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan with full strength, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The Election Commission announced the schedule of the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana on Monday. The elections will start from November 7 and the counting will take place on December 3.

When asked if the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the elections as part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Whatever happens, [you] will be informed”.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are ruled by the Congress, a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

‘Decisive elections’

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said, “The public has repeatedly given chances to all parties. Now, people have made up their mind to give a chance to AAP. These elections are going to be very decisive.”

Mr. Pathak said his party is spreading its footprint in the three States. “We are taking the governance model of Delhi and Punjab to the public, which does not want to see a government that makes false promises. This time, people want a government that provides free electricity, water, healthcare, and education,” he added.

