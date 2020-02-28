‘AAP to contest panchayat, municipal elections in M.P.’

Bhopal

28 February 2020 01:30 IST

Party not exclusively urban: Pankaj

Carrying forward the promise of elevating its ‘Delhi model’ to the national-level, AAP has decided to contest the upcoming local elections — panchayat and municipal — in Madhya Pradesh, its State unit president Pankaj Singh said.

“We have faith in the voters that they will understand our struggle to raise their issues ...,” he said, As part of the month-long ‘nation-building’ campaign until March 23, volunteers and party workers will go door-to-door explaining the policy decisions of the party in New Delhi in the past term, that they believe heralded it back to power recently. Mr. Singh said the party had provided a workable model before the country, characterised by access to education, electricity, water and health services. “We are researching the needs of people of M.P. Our pitch here will be a synergy of the model and local issues,” he said. Last year, the M.P. government set up mohalla clinics, rechristened as sanjeevani clinics.

Pointing out that AAP’s model was not exclusively urban, Mr. Singh said the party aimed at implementing the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, and “offered the highest compensation for crop loss in India— ₹20,000/acre”.

Advertising

Advertising