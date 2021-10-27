AAP to begin fogging drive against dengue

New Delhi

27 October 2021 01:57 IST

The party claims BJP is putting people’s lives at risk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP’s “reckless” governance failure has led to the current dengue situation, and therefore, it will start its own fogging campaign on Wednesday.

The malaria control unit of the municipal corporation is tasked with the prevention and control of mosquito-borne diseases.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the corporation-appointed malaria inspectors have not yet conducted a single visit, when they should have conducted around 10 visits by now. “Neither have they sprayed medicines, nor checked for breeding. I assume not even 5%-7% of Delhi has been fogged properly,” he said.

Speaking about the campaign, the AAP leader said all the 62 party MLAs and councillors will collectively ensure that fogging, checking for breeding spaces and all other required measures are enacted across the city from October 27.

“We request and invite all the RWAs, NGOs, market associations, and other such organisations to support the AAP and the people of Delhi in this drive. Starting on October 27, we will commence this mega fogging campaign,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP was playing politics on a sensitive issue, only to politically malign the BJP-ruled civic bodies. “The AAP is denying credit to municipal health, sanitation and domestic breeding checkers. Due to hard work of municipal staffers, the spread of dengue and malaria is well under control,” he said.