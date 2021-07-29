AAP to ask govt. to probe ‘scam’ in North body
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that the party will request the Delhi government to inquire into an alleged scam in the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding processing waste using machines taken on rent.
“The BJP-ruled civic body is to pay a yearly rent of ₹2.20 crore for trommel machines that can be bought for ₹17.70 lakh and the proposal has been passed by the standing committee on Tuesday. Our North body Leader of Opposition, Vikas Goyal, will file a complaint to the Delhi government under Section 207 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act 2011, so that it can undertake a special audit and make everything crystal clear,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
He claimed that the monthly rent of each trommel machine is ₹6.3 lakh and questions were being raised by their own auditor that this amount is too high.